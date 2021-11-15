Ducks prospect Alexander named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE goaltender Gage Alexander has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 14, 2021.

The Anaheim Ducks prospect posted a 2-0-0-0 record to go along with a 1.00 goals-against average and .961 save percentage in a pair of Winnipeg victories this past week.

Alexander turned aside 27 shots in a 5-1 ICE win versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes Wednesday, November 10.

On Saturday, November 13, the product of Okotoks, Alta. stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Saskatoon Blades.

Alexander holds an 8-1-0-0 record during the 2021-22 season, supplemented by a 1.90 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and one shutout. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound puckstopper is ranked fifth among WHL netminders in GAA and wins.

The 19-year-old was selected by Anaheim in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Alexander was originally selected by the ICE in the seventh round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 25 career WHL regular season games, all with Winnipeg, he holds a 15-5-1-0 record, a 2.55 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and two shutouts.

Alexander and the ICE now hit the road for a pair of games beginning Friday, November 19 when they visit the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT, Innovation Credit Union i-Plex).

