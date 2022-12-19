Devils prospect Filmon named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 18, 2022.

The New Jersey Devils prospect led all WHL skaters with seven goals this past week while becoming the first WHL player to score six times in a single game since 2009.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. started his week Wednesday, December 14 with a penalty shot marker as his Broncos dropped a 5-2 home-ice decision to the Kelowna Rockets.

On Friday, December 16, Filmon came within a goal of matching an all-time WHL record for goals in a single game, scoring twice in the first period and four times in the second period as his Broncos defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 8-4.

Filmon finished the contest with seven points (6G-1A) and was named the game’s First Star.

He wrapped up the pre-holiday portion of the regular season by helping Swift Current to a 4-1 victory at Red Deer Saturday, December 17.

Originally selected by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft, Filmon has totalled 81 points (45G-36A) over 110 career WHL contests, all with Swift Current.

He was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Josh Filmon and the Swift Current Broncos return to action Wednesday, December 28 when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.