Delta Hockey Academy Green win inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup

Kent, Wash. – The Western Hockey League, in partnership with NHL Seattle and Visit Kent, are proud to recognize Delta Hockey Academy Green as the champions of the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup. Delta Green defeated Yale Hockey Academy by a 4-3 score in the tournament’s championship game Sunday afternoon at the accesso ShoWare Center, home of the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, in Kent, Wash.

The tournament, which ran from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23, was also held at the Kent Valley Ice Centre and featured 12 of the top-ranked Bantam teams from the Western United States and British Columbia. Teams participated in an 18-game round robin, playing three games each. Following round-robin play, teams were ranked from first through 12th, setting the stage for final placement games on Sunday, February 23.

Final tournament standings

1st – Delta Hockey Academy Green (Vancouver, B.C.)

2nd – Yale Academy (Vancouver, B.C.)

3rd – West Van Warriors (Vancouver, B.C.)

4th – San Jose Junior Sharks (San Jose, Calif.)

5th – Dallas Stars Elite ’05 (Dallas, Texas)

6th – Los Angeles Junior Kings (Los Angeles, Calif.)

7th – San Diego Saints (San Diego, Calif.)

8th – Greater Vancouver Canadians (Vancouver, B.C.)

9th – Okanagan Rockets (Kelowna, B.C.)

10th – Team Alaska 14U (Anchorage, Alaska)

11th – Phoenix Junior Coyotes (Phoenix, Ariz.)

12th – Seattle Junior 14U Admirals (Seattle, Wash.)

2020 WHL U.S. Challenge Cup All-Star Team

Goaltender – Phoenix Hewlett (Team Alaska 14U)

Defence – Nathan Tobey (Dallas Stars Elite ‘05

Defence – Carter Savage (Delta Hockey Academy)

Forward – Zach Benson (Yale Hockey Academy)

Forward – Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Junior Sharks)

Forward – Trevor Connelly (San Diego Saints)

About the WHL U.S. Challenge Cup

The 2020 WHL U.S. Challenge Cup will present an opportunity to showcase the next generation of American-born stars. Many of the Clubs competing at the 2020 WHL U.S. Challenge Cup have produced WHL and NHL stars, including the likes of Seth Jones (Dallas Stars Elite / Portland Winterhawks), Scott Gomez (Team Alaska / Tri-City Americans), and Kailer Yamamoto (Los Angeles Jr. Kings / Spokane Chiefs). The 12 participating Bantam teams will be the guests of the Seattle Thunderbirds when the Kent-based WHL Club hosts the Portland Winterhawks for a WHL U.S. Division rivalry game Saturday, February 22, at accesso ShoWare Center.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.