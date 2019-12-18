Defencemen Prokop & Puutio added to 2020 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game

Toronto, Ont. – The Canadian Hockey League in association with National Hockey League Central Scouting announce that defencemen Luke Prokop of the Calgary Hitmen and Kasper Puutio of the Swift Current Broncos have been added to the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The pair replace Justin Barron of the Halifax Mooseheads and Daemon Hunt of the Moose Jaw Warriors who were both recognized among the original 40 players selected however will be unable to participate next month due to injury.

Prokop is a 17-year-old from Edmonton playing in his second full WHL season with the Hitmen. The seventh overall pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft has produced eight points in 30 games and was listed as a ‘B’ rated prospect among Central Scouting’s Players to Watch for November. Puutio, from Vaasa, Finland, is also 17 but competing in his first WHL season after being the first-overall selection in the 2019 CHL Import Draft. So far this season he’s recorded 10 points in 29 games and was identified as a ‘C’ rated prospect in November.

The 25th annual showcase of top CHL players eligible for the NHL Draft takes place on Thursday January 16, 2020, and is hosted by the Hamilton Bulldogs with 40 talents from across the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is proudly supported by new title partner Kubota Canada, and CHL associate partners CIBC, Kia Canada, and Cooper Tires. The game will be broadcast live across Canada on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, and in the United States on NHL Network.

Tickets are on sale for the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at ticketmaster.ca or call 855-985-4357. For group and promotional inquiries, please contact the Hamilton Bulldogs at 905-529-8500.

For more information please visit http://kubotatopprospects.ca.

