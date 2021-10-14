Dean Brockman steps down as Broncos head coach and general manager

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. – The Swift Current Broncos have announced that General Manager and Head Coach Dean Brockman will be stepping down from his role with the Broncos effective Friday, October 15.

Moving forward the Swift Current Broncos will conduct a thorough search for a suitable replacement for Brockman’s role as per the organization’s governance policies and practices. In the meantime, Assistant General Manager Chad Leslie will assume the role of Interim General Manager, and Associate Coach Devan Praught will assume the role of Interim Head Coach.

“Both Chad Leslie and Devan Praught were selected for their original roles because of their character, knowledge, and abilities to act as leaders for the organization,” stated Broncos Chairman of the Board Trent McCleary. “We have confidence in both individuals that they can carry out the roles and responsibilities required of their interim positions within the Vision, Mission, and Values of the Broncos organization, and maintain the trajectory of the Broncos while the Board conducts their search.”

Brockman has been with the Broncos since the beginning of the 2018-19 season and admirably led the organization through an incredibly challenging phase of their history. Brockman has overseen the Broncos’ restocking of exciting prospects and draft picks, leaving the team in a position to achieve sustainable success moving forward. He also managed the club through the challenging Covid-19 pandemic affected years, including the 24-game hub season in spring of 2021. Lastly, Brockman has initiated and installed a positive and constructive culture that will serve as the foundation for the team’s success moving forward.

“Dean took on an incredible challenge when he accepted his role with the Swift Current Broncos, and because of his commitment to the organization’s long-term sustainability and success, the Broncos are now in a position to achieve great things moving forward,” McCleary added. “His selfless approach to his roles and responsibilities dramatically sped up the Broncos rebuilding cycle from the commitments to 2017-18 championship season, and our organization is incredibly grateful for his efforts, sacrifices and leadership.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside Dean for the last three years. His focus on doing what is best for the organization long-term has meant that we are now poised for some exciting and prosperous years ahead,” stated Executive Vice-President of Business Operations Nathan MacDonald.

“My experience with the Broncos has been great, and will miss the incredible support of the community,” Brockman said. “I appreciate the time I’ve been able to spend here, especially with the amazing group of players in that locker room over these past three seasons,” he said. “I am reassured by the fact that the Broncos are in a great place moving forward, with dedicated and excellent people throughout the organization that can take this franchise forward and continue to build towards sustainable success.”