Dallas Stars sign Blazers forward Stankoven to entry-level deal

Stars general manager Jim Nill announced the signing Tuesday. Stankoven was a second-round selection, 47th overall, by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old Stankoven, skated in six games and recorded 10 points (7G-3A) during the 2020-21 WHL season with his hometown Blazers, registering eight points in seven games at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas, helping Canada capture the gold medal. Stankoven led the tournament with a +14 rating.

Over 73 WHL regular season games with Kamloops, Stankoven has amassed 59 points (36G-23A), adding two more points in six WHL post-season appearances.

Stankoven was originally selected fifth overall by the Blazers in the 2018 WHL Draft.