Czech forward Formanek signs with Rebels

The Red Deer Rebels have announced the signing of Czech forward Frantisek Formanek.

The 17-year-old was Red Deer’s first-round selection, 14th overall, in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward has spent the majority of the 2021-22 season competing with HC Dinamo Pardubice’s U-20 side, tallying 23 points (8G-15A) in as many games. He also made one appearance in the Czech Extraliga with HC Dinamo Pardubice, the same team for whom he tallied his first professional goal during the 2020-21 campaign.

Formanek is expected to make his Rebels debut following the Club’s current road trip, which continues Wednesday in Prince Albert (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre).