December 29, 2021

Czech forward Formanek signs with Rebels

red deer rebels
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

The Red Deer Rebels have announced the signing of Czech forward Frantisek Formanek.

The 17-year-old was Red Deer’s first-round selection, 14th overall, in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward has spent the majority of the 2021-22 season competing with HC Dinamo Pardubice’s U-20 side, tallying 23 points (8G-15A) in as many games. He also made one appearance in the Czech Extraliga with HC Dinamo Pardubice, the same team for whom he tallied his first professional goal during the 2020-21 campaign.

Formanek is expected to make his Rebels debut following the Club’s current road trip, which continues Wednesday in Prince Albert (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre).

 

