Country star Brett Kissel to headline concert at 2020 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia

Kelowna, B.C. – Multi-JUNO Award-winning Canadian Country artist Brett Kissel will headline “Live on the Lake”, a special concert event on the final weekend of the 2020 Memorial Cup presented by Kia on Saturday May 30th in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park at the “JDS Mining Concert Zone”.

“We always knew we wanted to do something extra special for the 2020 Memorial Cup when we set our minds on winning the bid, something distinctly Kelowna,” explains Tom Dyas, Chair of the local Host Committee. “Holding a special weekend concert on the beach with the backdrop of Okanagan Lake is the perfect way to showcase our community to the nation, and featuring an incredible Canadian musical artist like Brett Kissel highlights the Kelowna experience even more.”

Last year was a monumental one for Brett Kissel, winning the JUNO Award for ‘Country Album of the Year’, and earning the Canadian Country Music Association Fan’s Choice Award. Already in 2020, Brett has released his fourth album NOW OR NEVER, while his single DRINK ABOUT ME propelled to the Number 1 spot at Canadian country radio. Brett has quickly become one of Canada’s favourite Country artists and holds a longstanding connection to Canadian hockey, from the early days of his career performing at the 2014 Memorial Cup in London, Ontario hot off his JUNO win for ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’, to his acapella rendition of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ with enthusiastic fans at an Edmonton Oilers game in 2017 thanks to a technical glitch with the arena sound system.

Tickets to “Live on the Lake with Brett Kissel” in the JDS Mining Concert Zone are $49 each (plus taxes and fees) and will be available for purchase through the Select Your Tickets box office and online at selectyourtickets.com starting Friday, February 14th. For hockey tickets and to follow all the Memorial Cup action, visit www.chlmemorialcup.ca

“We are really proud to be hosting this significant national event and welcoming people from across Canada to experience all Kelowna has to offer,” confirms Dyas. “Thanks to our partners at JDS Mining we’re able to present a unique event like ‘Live on the Lake’ and give our guests even more to do while in Kelowna for the Memorial Cup.”

The 2020 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia taking place May 21st-31st is the 102nd edition of the Canadian Hockey League’s prestigious national championship and will feature the host Kelowna Rockets along with champions from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Memorial Cup has a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America. The trophy was originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and was donated by the Ontario Hockey Association in March, 1919, in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First Wold War. In 2010 the Memorial Cup was rededicated to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.

The 2020 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia is supported by Kia Canada and associate sponsors which include CIBC, Real Canadian Superstore, Cooper Tires, and Kubota Canada.