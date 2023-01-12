Cougars to celebrate Indigenous Cultures at January 28 home game

Prince George, B.C. – The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce details surrounding their upcoming Indigenous Night. This celebration of local Indigenous cultures will be taking place on Saturday, January 28 when the Cougars host the Prince Albert Raiders.

The most prominent component of this celebration will be the jerseys. During warmups on January 6 and 7, the Cougars unveiled their specialty Indigenous jerseys designed by Cecilia John of Saik’uz First Nation.

“I designed this Cougar jersey for the ability and the strength of the animal,” commented John. “I wanted this logo to help resemble the Cougars hockey team which shows strength, hard work, working together, and being on the same page.”

The game-worn jerseys will be available to fans through an online auction beginning January 23rd. Please check the Cougars website for instructions to take part in the auction.

Indigenous Night will also feature the 2nd MEGA 50/50 of the season, however, this one is slightly different from the 1st. The winner of this $20,000 guaranteed jackpot has to be in attendance January 28th. 50/50 Tickets are not available online, they must be purchased at the game.

Proceeds raised throughout the evening will be going to the Prince George Native Friendship Centre, Lheidli T’Enneh Elders Society, and the Foundry Prince George.

“I am beyond honoured to have the opportunity to celebrate Indigenous night in such an important time of reconciliation and healing for their culture,” said defenceman Ephram McNutt. “It is such a privilege to share such a special night while wearing such incredible jerseys.”

Fans can also look forward to:

White rally towels for the first 2500 fans, courtesy of the Indigenous Police Service

Bannock and Indigenous Taco specials at the concessions

Numerous Indigenous vendors on the concourse

Post-game autograph session with the Cougars on the concourse

Multiple performances throughout the evening including the Nazko Band Drum Group and the UNBC First Nations Drum Group

Drum and dance lessons in the concourse throughout the evening

“This is going to be a very exciting event to be a part of. The Cougars are honoured to bring together people from all over the region to celebrate Indigenous culture,” said Director of Business, Taylor Dakers. “We are proud to have fantastic relationships with the First Nations in this area and we hope to put on a great show for all to enjoy.”

Tickets are going fast for Indigenous Night, so make sure to secure your seat at www.ticketsnorth.ca or at the TicketsNorth Box Office located at the CN Centre.