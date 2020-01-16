Cougars to begin offering sensory kits at home games

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.– The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is continually striving to make Cougars’ games inclusive for everyone and today the team is proud to announce new “sensory kits” will be made available during home games at the CN Centre.

The Cougars are proud to be continually looking for ways to provide leadership to our community, including being as supportive and inclusive as possible to all of our residents.” said Cougars’ Vice President, Business Andy Beesley. “By offering these sensory kits, we are providing options for those who may have been uncomfortable in attending our games previously, the opportunity to experience the excellent sports entertainment the Cougars provide to our fans,” commented Beesley.

In partnership with AutismBC, the Cougars have purchases sensory kits that will be loaned out to families, at no cost, that have sensory issues. The sensory kit includes protective earmuffs, colouring book, crayons, ear plugs, sunglasses, and several different fidget / stress items. The sensory kits will be available at guest services behind section ‘X.’

“AutismBC is excited to partner with the Prince George Cougars on the sensory kits project. Hockey is a huge part of the Canadian identity, and many autistics are passionate about their local hockey teams, but until now, were unable to attend a game in person due to the risk of sensory overload,” stated AutismBC Northern BC Coordinator Corey Walker. “By making these sensory kits available to any fan who needs one, the Cougars are helping make their home games more accessible to the autism community, and to any fan with sensory issues. As an autistic self-advocate, myself, I commend the Cougars on taking this initiative, and hope that other WHL teams follow suit in their own communities,” said Walker.

“The Cougars have taken a leadership role and AutismBC is excited to partner with them” – Corey Walker, AutismBC Northern BC Coordinator pic.twitter.com/oIsoFiufK4 — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) January 16, 2020

Families with sensory issues are welcome to call our office at 250-561-0783 to arrange an in-person briefing of what happens at Cougars’ home games, to assist those who may need preparation before attending a game at the CN Centre.

Join the Northern Uprising and take advantage of the best sports entertainment option in Northern B.C Single game tickets start at just $13 per person, per game. Get your tickets at the TicketsNorth box office, or visit www.ticketsnorth.ca