Cougars sign first-round selection Lee Shurgot

The Prince George Cougars have signed forward Lee Shurgot to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Shurgot was the ninth-overall selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft held last month.

“We are thrilled to get Lee signed. As I said on draft day, we had identified Lee as a priority prospect very early on in the season,” said Cougars director of scouting Bob Simmonds. “Lee is highly skilled and plays the game the right way. His ability to elevate the level of play of his teammates is very noticeable. Lee will be a great fit with our young skilled group going forward. His commitment to the Cougars brings another elite level player into our organization.”

Shurgot played for his hometown Saskatoon Generals Bantam AA team in the Saskatchewan AA Hockey League U15 (SAAHL U15) last season, leading his club in scoring with 100 points (57G-43A) in 31 appearances.

He also suited up in eight games with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA Club, totalling four points (1G-3A).

Shurgot is the first player from the Cougars 2022 WHL Prospects Draft class to sign a WHL Standard Player Agreement.