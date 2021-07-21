Cougars sign CHL Import Draft selection Reichle

Prince George, B.C. — The Prince George Cougars are pleased to announce they have signed forward Liekit Reichle to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

Reichle, a product of Zurich, Switzerland, was the Cougars’ first round selection, 23rd overall, in the 2021 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

“We’re very pleased to have Liekit commit to our team for the upcoming season,” said Cougars’ General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb. “We feel his skillset will be a great addition to our forward group.”

The 18-year-old played last season for the GCK Lions in the Swiss Under-20 hockey league. Reichle led his junior team in scoring with 75 points (20G-55A) in 43 games. He led the Swiss junior league in assists (55) and was third in scoring.

On the international stage, the winger suited up for Switzerland at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Hockey Championship in Texas, registering one goal in five appearances. He also played for Switzerland at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Reichle is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft, which is scheduled for July 23-24.