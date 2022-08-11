Cougars sign CHL Import Draft selection Ondrej Becher

The Prince George Cougars have signed Czech import forward Ondrej Becher to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Cougars general manager and head coach Mark Lamb announced the signing Thursday. Becher was the 16th-overall selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

This past season, the 18-year-old registered 36 points (22G-14A) with AZ Havirov U20 in Czechia, also appearing in six games and scoring twice for Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Becher has some professional experience in his home country, too, making 19 appearances for AZ Havirov in the Czech second division over the past two seasons, registering three points.