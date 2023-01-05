Cougars, Rebels exchange forwards Thursday

The Red Deer Rebels have acquired forward Ryker Singer from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for fellow 17-year-old forward Arjun Bawa, as well as second- and seventh-round selections in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Thursday.

Singer, from Paradise Hills, Sask., has collected nine points (3G-6A) in 34 games with the Cougars this season.

Originally selected by Prince George in the first round (22nd-overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, he has totalled nine goals and 20 points in 94 WHL contests.

Bawa, who hails from Vancouver, B.C., returns to his home province having recorded five points (2G-3A) in his first 34 WHL contests with the Rebels this season.

He was originally selected by Red Deer in the second round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Arjun is a player that we were interested in at the 2020 Draft. He is a big physical player that will fit well with our forward core,” said Cougars GM Mark Lamb.

We have a trade to announce!#RDREBELS I #WHL — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) January 5, 2023