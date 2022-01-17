Cougars netminder Brennan named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 16, 2022.

Brennan, who is the top-ranked North American goaltender in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings, posted a 1.97 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in two road victories versus the Vancouver Giants.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. started his week with a 37-save performance Friday, January 14, helping the Cougars rally to a 3-2 overtime victory in Vancouver.

Brennan then parried aside 27 shots Saturday, January 15 as Prince George posted a 4-2 win against the Giants.

The 18-year-old was originally selected by the Cougars with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 39 career WHL appearances, all with Prince George, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder has compiled a 13-18-2-2 record, to go along with a 3.22 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and three shutouts.

Brennan and the Prince George Cougars return home Tuesday, January 18 to begin a two-game series with the Victoria Royals (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.