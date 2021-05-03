Cougars goaltender Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending May 2, 2021.

Gauthier, a 20-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., was lights out in three outings, going 3-0-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .958 save percentage this past week in the WHL’s RE/MAX Hub Centres.

On Monday, April 26, Gauthier turned in a 25-save performance as the Cougars knocked off the Victoria Royals by a 4-1 score.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound puckstopper followed up with a 37-save effort on Wednesday, April 28, as the Cougars secured a 5-1 win over the Kamloops Blazers.

Wrapping up the weekend, Gauthier steered aside 29 of the 31 pucks sent his way, including a save-of-the-year calibre glove stop, in a 5-2 triumph over the Vancouver Giants. He was named second star of the game.

Gauthier, who represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, has appeared in 11 games this season, going 5-6-0-0 with a 3.10 GAA and .907 SV%.

Originally selected by the Cougars in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Gauthier has appeared in 148 career WHL regular season games, securing a record of 44-80-8-8 with a 3.27 GAA, .903 SV% and five shutouts.

Gauthier and the Cougars will look to continue their climb up the B.C. Division standings on Tuesday, May 4 when they visit the Kelowna Rockets in the RE/MAX Hub Centre.

