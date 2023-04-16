Cougars goaltender Brennan signs entry-level contract with Devils

Prince George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

Tom Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President / General Manager of the Devils, announced the signing Sunday.

Brennan, 19, was selected by the Devils in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

A product of Winnipeg, Man., the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Brennan has spent the past four seasons with the Cougars, registering a record of 38-42-6-2 with a 3.19 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and seven shutouts across 96 career regular season appearances.

Brennan recorded a career-high 21 wins through 37 appearances during the 2022-23 WHL regular season.

Arguably one of his best performances of the season came March 25, as he made 43 saves, helping the Cougars claim a 3-2 shootout victory over the eventual B.C. Division-champion Kamloops Blazers.

Both of Brennan’s shutouts came on home ice and in a span of less than 10 days, as he made 31 saves February 20 to blank the Portland Winterhawks 1-0 in a shootout before then collecting 22 stops to defeat the Vancouver Giants by a 6-0 tally February 28.

Internationally, the Winnipeg product helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Brennan was originally selected by the Cougars in the first round (21st overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft.

Brennan’s Cougars return to WHL Playoff action Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m. PT) when they welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds to the CN Centre for Game 3 of their second-round series.