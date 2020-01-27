Cougars’ Gauthier named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 26, 2020.

In a weekend split against the division-leading Kamloops Blazers, Gauthier posted a 1-1-0-0 record, while maintaining a 1.50 goals-against average, and stopping 77 of 80 shots for a 0.963 save percentage. Throughout this year’s season series against the Blazers, Gauthier has now compiled a 3-2-0-0 record, 2.02 GAA, and a 0.954 SV%.

Gauthier began his weekend with a valiant 40-save effort in a 3-0 loss to the Blazers Friday. He made 11 saves in the first, 15 in the second, and 14 in the third, earning third-star honours from the contest.

The following night, Gauthier impressed with a 37-save performance in a 3-1 victory against the Blazers. Gauthier stopped all 16 shots in the first, allowed a single goal on nine shots in the second, and stopped all 13 Kamloops shots in the third. For his efforts, he was named the first star of the game and the first star of the night in the WHL.

In 35 games this season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound product of Calgary, Alta. has posted a 9-19-3-4 record, 2.87 GAA, 0.917 SV%, and one shutout. Selected ninth overall at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Gauthier has appeared in 122 WHL regular season games, posting a 32-67-8-8 record, 3.31 GAA, 0.901 SV%, and four shutouts.

On the recent midterm rankings by NHL Central Scouting, Gauthier was ranked 27th among North American goaltenders.

The Cougars will continue their six-game home stand this coming weekend when they welcome the Tri-City Americans to the CN Centre for a pair of games. Puck drop on the first game is on Friday, January 31 (7 p.m. PT).

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

January 20 – January 26: Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

