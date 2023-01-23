MENU
WHL Behind The Scenes - 2023 Road to Nashville
January 23, 2023

Cougars forward Ziemmer named WHL Player of the Week

prince george cougars whl player of the week
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars forward Koehn Ziemmer has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 22, 2023.

Ziemmer, ranked #20 among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, enjoyed a trio of multi-goal games this past week, totalling eight points (6G-2A) as the Cougars completed a Central Division road trip.

Ziemmer began his week Tuesday, January 17 with a setback in Medicine Hat, but quickly turned his Club’s fortunes around the following evening, scoring twice and adding an assist in a 6-5 victory over the Calgary Hitmen.

Ziemmer earned First Star honours in Wednesday’s victory.

Two nights later, the product of Mayerthorpe, Alta. scored two more goals in an 8-5 setback at Red Deer.

The 18-year-old concluded his week Saturday, January 21 with two goals and an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Ziemmer begins the week sitting in a third-place tie among WHL scoring leaders with 62 points (26G-36A); he now has six multi-goal games over the course of the 2022-23 regular season.

Originally selected by the Cougars with the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Ziemmer has totalled 131 points (65G-66A) over 135 career WHL regular season contests with Prince George.

Koehn Ziemmer will represent the Prince George Cougars and the WHL in the 2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, slated for Wednesday, January 25 (7:00 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre, TSN).

