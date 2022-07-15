Cougars forward Ziemmer added to roster for Hockey Canada’s 2023 National Junior Team Summer Development Camp

Prince George Cougars forward Koehn Ziemmer has been added to the roster for Hockey Canada’s 2023 National Junior Team Summer Development Camp, scheduled for July 23-27 in Calgary.

Hockey Canada announced the news Friday.

Ziemmer, who hails from Mayerthorpe, Alta., will join 17 other WHL players, including his Cougars teammates Tyler Brennan and Ethan Samson, in competing for an opportunity to represent Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which takes place in Halifax and Moncton from December 26, 2022 through January 5, 2023.

He is eligible for selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 17-year-old led the Prince George Cougars with 30 goals during the 2021-22 WHL season, completing the campaign with 57 points, good for second among Cougars skaters. Ziemmer added two assists in four post-season outings with Prince George this past spring.

He was originally selected fourth-overall by the Cougars in the 2019 WHL Draft.

