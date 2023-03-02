Cougars forward Wiebe inks entry-level deal with Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Prince George Cougars forward Jaxsen Wiebe to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Ducks announced the signing Thursday afternoon.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Anaheim Ducks organization after signing my first NHL contract,” said Wiebe. “It is a great opportunity with all of the young talent they have there, and I am eager for the journey ahead.”

“He’s a player that has earned this contract by working hard, excelling in his role, and believing in himself,” added Cougars general manager and head coach Mark Lamb.

Wiebe, who hails from Moose Jaw, Sask., has compiled 14 goals and 31 points during the 2022-23 WHL regular season, 27 of which have come since joining the Cougars via trade from the Edmonton Oil Kings in late November.

The 20-year-old was a member of Edmonton’s 2022 WHL Championship squad; he led the Oil Kings in scoring at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Saint John, N.B. with four points, including a hat-trick against the host Sea Dogs.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward was originally selected by the Red Deer Rebels in the seventh round of the 2017 WHL Draft and has amassed 95 points in 171 WHL regular season and playoff games with Red Deer, Edmonton and Prince George.