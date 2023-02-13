Cougars forward Wheatcroft named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars forward Chase Wheatcroft has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 12, 2023.

The 20-year-old forward led all WHL skaters with 11 points (4G-7A) this past week, a total that included one four-point outing and a pair of three-point games as the Cougars collected six of a possible eight points in the standings.

The product of Calgary, Alta. began his week Tuesday, February 7 by posting three assists as Prince George upended the Kelowna Rockets 5-1.

The following evening, Wheatcroft scored twice, adding a helper as the Cougars bested the Rockets 7-2.

He was named the game’s First Star.

Wheatcroft bettered his Wednesday performance Friday, February 10, scoring a pair of goals and adding two assists as Prince George won 9-2 at Kelowna, earning Second Star honours in the process.

He wrapped up his week by recording an assist Saturday, February 11 in a 5-4 setback at Kamloops.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward begins the week sitting tied for third among WHL scoring leaders with 74 points; he is one of three Cougars currently in the top six in the WHL scoring race.

His 19 power-play goals this season lead the WHL and also stand as a Prince George franchise record.

Wheatcroft was originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in December of 2018 and was acquired by the Cougars from the Winnipeg ICE in June of 2022. In 187 career WHL regular season contests with Lethbridge, Winnipeg and Prince George, Wheatcroft has amassed 154 points (65G-89A).

Chase Wheatcroft and the Prince George Cougars are next in action Tuesday, February 14 when they play host to the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).