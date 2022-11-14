Cougars forward Heidt named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars forward Riley Heidt has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending November 13, 2022.

Heidt, an ‘A’ rated prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, averaged three points per game over the past seven days, finishing that span with three goals and six assists as the Cougars retained a one-point advantage over Kamloops for first place in the B.C. Division.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Saskatoon, Sask., started his week by recording four assists in the Cougars’ 8-6 setback to the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday, November 9.

He added an assist Saturday, November 12 versus the Vancouver Giants then scored his first career hat-trick Sunday, November 13, helping Prince George split a two-game weekend series with its B.C. Division rival.

Heidt begins the week in a share of sixth place among WHL skaters with 28 points (10G-18A); he has recorded four multi-point outings during his current five-game point streak.

Originally selected by Prince George with the second-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Heidt has amassed 94 points (33G-61A) over 106 regular season games.

Riley Heidt and the Prince George Cougars are next in action Friday, November 18, when they open a two-game road series versus the Victoria Royals (7:05 p.m. PT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre).

