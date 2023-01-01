Cougars captain Samson signs entry-level contract with NHL’s Flyers

Prince George Cougars captain Ethan Samson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers announced the signing of the veteran defenceman on Saturday.

Samson, 19, was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

A product of Delta, B.C., Samson has recorded 24 points (9G-15A) in 27 games heading into Saturday evening. Samson is producing offensively at a career rate with 0.89 points per game thus far in 2022-23. His best season with the Cougars came in 2021-22 when he posted 43 points (15G-28A) in 68 games.

The 6-foot-3, 183-pound blueliner has secured 86 points (27G-59A) in 178 career WHL games. Samson was originally selected by the Cougars in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft.