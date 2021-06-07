Cougars, Broncos swap goaltenders Monday

The Prince George Cougars and Swift Current Broncos swung a deal involving a pair goaltenders Monday. The Cougars acquired 18-year-old netminder Jordan Fairlie in exchange for 18-year-old goaltender Jacob Herman.

Fairlie, a product of Fort St. John, B.C., signed with Swift Current August 30, 2018. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound netminder made his WHL regular season debut with the Broncos September 28, 2019, making 21 saves.

Herman, from Swift Current, Sask., joins his hometown WHL club after being signed by Prince George October 11, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 171-pound goaltender made his first WHL regular season start November 1, 2019. In two games with Prince George during the 2019-20 WHL season, Herman posted a 0-2-0-0 record.