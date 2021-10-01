Cougars announce leadership group

Prince George, B.C. – The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce forward Jonny Hooker has been named the 27th Captain in franchise history.

The team has also announced four Alternate Captains in Connor Bowie, Majid Kaddoura, Ethan Samson, and Hudson Thornton.

“Jonny is a veteran player who is widely respected by teammates and his coaches. He sets a great example for our younger players and is more than deserving of being our Captain,” said Cougars’ General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb.

Hooker, 20, is set to begin his fifth season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and third with the Cougars. Hooker was an Alternate Captain during the 2020-21 BC Division Hub season and had 11 points (6g-5a) in 18 games. The product of Winnipeg, MB has played in 176 career Regular Season games in the WHL and has compiled 45 points (26g-19a) to go along with 80 penalty-minutes. Hooker was acquired by the Cougars from the Brandon Wheat Kings on January 9th, 2020. He has accumulated 18 points (12-6-8) in 42 career Regular Season games with Prince George. The left-winger was originally drafted by the Wheat Kings in the eighth round, 175th overall, in the 2016 WHL Draft.

“It’s an honour. It’s an honour to be chosen by my teammates and coaches. We’ve had some great leaders here and to follow in their footsteps is humbling,” said Hooker.

Hooker succeeds graduated defenceman Jack Sander as the team’s Captain.

Forward Connor Bowie and defenceman Majid Kaddoura have been named Alternate Captains for the second consecutive season. Joining them in the leadership ranks are two first-time Alternate Captains in defencemen Ethan Samson and Hudson Thornton.

Prince George has finalized their roster ahead of the 2021-2022 WHL Regular Season opening weekend. The Cougars are carrying 25 players: three goaltenders, eight defencemen, and 14 forwards.