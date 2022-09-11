Cougars alumnus Carter Rigby returns as Assistant Coach

Former Prince George Cougars forward Carter Rigby has returned to the Club as an assistant coach.

The Cougars announced Rigby’s hiring Saturday.

“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity Mark Lamb has given me to join the Cougars,” said Rigby. “It’s exciting to be at the WHL level and I can’t wait to learn from Mark and Josh.”

The 28-year-old spent parts of six seasons (2009-10 through 2014-15) in the WHL for Prince George, the Kelowna Rockets, and Swift Current Broncos. The product of Penticton, B.C., who was originally selected by the Cougars in the eighth round of the 2009 WHL Draft, amassed 132 points (70G-62A) in 226 career regular season games.

While with Swift Current in 2014-15, Rigby played under current Prince George head coach and general manager Mark Lamb, as well as associate coach Josh Dixon.

“It’s nice to know the staff, having played for them (Mark Lamb and Josh Dixon) in Swift Current. “It’s been my goal to get to the WHL and I am so excited to work with the great group of young talent in PG. I was drafted by Prince George and its funny how things come full circle. To be able to come in and coach, do what I love to do, I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.”

“Carter played for me and has an infectious personality that will fit in with our group,” said Cougars general manager and head coach Mark Lamb. “He’s done a great job with Osoyoos and is ready for this opportunity.”

Rigby rejoins the Cougars having spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Osoyoos Coyotes of the Junior ‘B’ Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.