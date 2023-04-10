Cougars advance to Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

The stage is now set for the Western Conference’s Second Round as the Prince Cougars have claimed the fourth and final spot following their series win over the Tri-City Americans.

The First Round triumph was especially sweet for the club as it is the first time the Cougars have made it to the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs since 2007.

The opening round matchup also marked the first time Prince George and Tri-City would meet in a best-of-seven series in the WHL Playoffs.

However, the road to their Second Round berth was never easy for the B.C. Division club. While Prince George was listed as the higher seed in the matchup, Tri-City was the winner of their 2022-23 Regular Season series with a record of 3-1. The opening few games of the series followed a similar suit as the Cougars found themselves trailing 2-1 before rattling off three-straight wins to take the opening round.

The series-clinching Game 6 would be no different. Prince George, who at one point held a 3-1 and 4-3 lead, saw the Americans battle back to tie the game twice. But, it would eventually be Dallas Stars prospect Chase Wheatcroft who would close out the game for the Cougars, scoring the game-winning goal at 2:31 into the overtime period.

The 20-year-old, who was signed as a free agent by the Stars in March, would record three goals and two assists in the opening series versus Tri-City. Wheatcroft is also no stranger to the high-pressure postseason atmosphere, having made the Third Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs as a member of the Winnipeg ICE.

Look for Wheatcroft to be a pivotal player for the Prince George Cougars in the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs starting on Friday, April 14.