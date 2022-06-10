Cougars acquire veteran forward Wheatcroft from ICE

The Prince George Cougars have acquired forward Chase Wheatcroft from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Friday.

Wheatcroft, a product of Calgary, Alta., split the 2021-22 season between the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Winnipeg ICE, totalling 38 points (16G-22A) in 55 games, adding six points (1G-5A) in 15 playoff appearances with Winnipeg.

“He is a veteran player that brings a lot of experience from his time in Lethbridge and Winnipeg, including making the Eastern Conference Championship. this season. That will be a big asset for our young core,” said Cougars general manager & head coach Mark Lamb. “Chase is a skilled forward that we feel he can be a key piece up front for next season.”

Wheatcroft was originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in December of 2018. In 137 career WHL regular season games with the Hurricanes and ICE, the 6-foot-2, 176-pound forward has recorded 82 points (31G-51A).

