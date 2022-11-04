Cougars acquire veteran Dubinsky from Pats in exchange for Shantz, pick

The Prince George Cougars have acquired veteran forward Cole Dubinsky (2002) from the Regina Pats in exchange for forward Zackary Shantz (2005) and a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Cougars and Pats announced the transaction Friday afternoon.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Dubinsky has skated in 203 career WHL Regular Season contests over five seasons with the Pats, amassing 103 points (38G-65A) along the way. The product of Ardrossan, Alta., has tallied seven points (2G-5A) in 11 contests during the 2022-23 campaign.

“We would like to thank Cole for his contributions to the Pats and wish him all the best in Prince George,” said John Paddock, General Manager and Head Coach of the Pats. “Zack [Shantz] has some good upside. Our early reports on him in U15 and U18 were good. We welcome him and look forward to him joining our team.”

Shantz, who hails from Sucker Creek, Alta., is a 5-foot-10, 145-pound centre who was selected in the third round (66th overall) of the 2020 WHL Draft. He has skated in nine career WHL games, including four so far this season.

Dubinsky is expected to join the Cougars for their upcoming road trip, which begins Friday at Spokane.