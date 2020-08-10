MENU
August 10, 2020

Cougars 50/50 Society donate $4,000 to Northern B.C. Centre for Skating

The Prince George Cougars 50/50 Society recently presented the Northern B.C. Centre for Skating with a $4,000 donation.

For several seasons, the Northern B.C. Centre for Skating has been a valued partner of the Cougars and has a very important role on game nights. “They are extremely professional from their coaches to their young skaters,” Iain Scott, Cougars’ Director of Business & Game Operations said, “They’re an integral part of our game operations.”

At every Cougars game, the Northern B.C. Centre for Skating is front and centre, volunteering five skaters who make up the Cougars’ “Ice Crew.” The Ice Crew has several responsibilities, including their primary task of cleaning the ice during media time outs in each of the three periods. They also assist in intermission contests and put on several intermission performances throughout the season.

The $4,000 donation will help the Northern B.C. Centre for Skating with general operating costs.

