Conquer COVID-19 PPE drives set for Saturday

Headed by Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Hayley Wickenheiser, actor Ryan Reynolds and more, the Conquer COVID-19 organization is comprised of an array of volunteers aimed at doing everything they can to support workers in the front line during this time.

On Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Conquer COVID-19 will be hosting simultaneous events in three WHL markets, including Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria, as well as Toronto to help raise essential goods that play a key role in managing the spread of the virus.

In Calgary, the Conquer COVID-19 drive will take place at ProStar Cleaning and Restoration, located at 17 2916 5th Ave NE, Calgary, Alta. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Vancouver, the drive will be hosted at Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration, located at 13880 Mayfield Place, in Richmond.

In Victoria, the drive will take place at Downs Construction Ltd. located at 870 Devonshire Rd.

The organization’s goal is to to gather personal protective equipment by donation or via funding support that may be used to purchase equipment. One of the areas the organization aims to raise equipment for are small health care facilities such as nursing homes, women’s shelters and community health groups.

Individuals interested are encouraged, if able, to donate items such as: gloves, masks, face shields, baby monitors, iPads/tablets or other medical supplies.

In addition, child care products such as baby wipes, formula, diapers and other hygienic products may be donated as they will be provided to various women’s shelters.

For those unable to donate personal protective equipment, financial donations may be made online at www.conquercovid19.ca