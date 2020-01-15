Conner Bruggen-Cate named captain of Seattle Thunderbirds

Kent, Wash. — Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge announced today the team has named Conner Bruggen-Cate team captain for the remainder 2019-20 season.

“We are fortunate that we have a large group of guys that are able to lead,” said La Forge. “Conner has shown that he is right at the top of that group. Players, young and old, look up to him and he has shown great leadership all season.”

The T-Birds assistant captains will be Tyrel Bauer, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Owen Williams, Henrik Rybinski and Max Patterson, who will all rotate wearing a letter during the season.

Bruggen-Cate is the 38th captain in team history and replaces Matthew Wedman, who was traded to Kelowna in December, as team captain for this season. Nolan Volcan was the team captain during the 2018-19 season.

Bruggen-Cate is currently third on the team in scoring with 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points and has an eight-game point streak.

Bruggen-Cate was acquired from the Kelowna Rockets on May 2, 2019. In 241 games over five seasons with the T-Birds and Rockets he has 37 goals and 62 assists for 99 points.

