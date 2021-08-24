Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Svozil signs with Regina Pats

Regina, Sask. — The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced the signing of 2020 CHL import selection Stanislav Svozil to a Standard Player Agreement Tuesday. The 18-year-old defenceman is a prospect of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and was selected by the Pats 15th overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

Svozil, a product of Prerov, Czech Republic, was a third round selection, 69th overall, by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Blue Jackets signed Svozil to a three-year, entry-level contract August 13, 2021.

“We are very pleased to announce the signing of Stanislav Svozil,” Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock said. “We feel we’re adding a really good player: someone who has already played at the World Junior Championships, is already drafted and has signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. We’re excited to add him to our lineup.”

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound defender registered eight points (3G-5A) in 71 career games over two seasons with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga, making his pro debut in 2019-20. That season, he was named the Czech Extraliga Rookie of the Year after tallying five points (2G-3A) in 41 appearances.

NEWS: The Pats are thrilled to announce the signing of 2020 CHL Import selection Stanislav Svozil to a Standard Player Agreement! Details –> https://t.co/O3JBO9nFUO Welcome to Regina Stanislav!#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/mRD6PoBsrp — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) August 24, 2021

The 18-year-old has represented the Czech Republic at several international tournaments, including the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, the 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze medal) and 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.