Cole Miller signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Lethbridge Hurricanes

Lethbridge, Alta. – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday that they have signed 2005-born forward Cole Miller to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

Miller, 15, was drafted by the Hurricanes 16th overall in last week’s WHL Bantam Draft. The product of Edmonton, Alta. appeared in 28 games with the Edmonton KC Squires Bantam AAA in the 2019-2020 season totalling 26 points (11G-15A) 10 penalty minutes.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be drafted by the Hurricanes,” Miller said on draft day. “It was a goal that I set for myself at the start of this season to be drafted into the WHL and to be drafted by the Hurricanes, it’s closer to home, and it’s super special to be taken 16th overall; it’s amazing right now and I’m super excited to come to Lethbridge for training camp.”

In 2019-20, Miller also suited up with the Edmonton KC Squires Midget team where he collected two points (1g-1a) in three games. In two seasons with the Edmonton KC Squires, Miller appeared in 60 regular season games totaling 57 points (24g-33a) along with 26 penalty minutes.

“I like to describe myself as a power forward,” described Miller. “I like to use my size and speed to create open chances for myself and for teammates and one of my biggest strengths is my 200-foot game. I pride myself on my defensive zone as much as I do in the offensive zone.”

Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team’s website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.