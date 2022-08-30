Class of 2022 – Victoria Royals

Throughout the month of August, we’re celebrating the class of WHL Graduates from the 2021-22 season. Join us as we go Club by Club in recognizing the achievements of the 20-year-old players from this past season moving on to access their WHL Scholarship or to professional hockey.

We continue our 22-part series with the Victoria Royals and their graduating trio of Tarun Fizer, Evan Patrician and Bailey Peach.

Tarun Fizer

He was selected by the Victoria Royals in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft, and forward Tarun Fizer would proceed to spend his entire five-year WHL career on Vancouver Island.

Fizer, from Chestermere, Alta., collected his first WHL point in a road contest at Moose Jaw November 28, 2017, finishing his rookie 2017-18 campaign with seven points from 45 games.

He’d go on to help the Royals reach the Second Round of the 2018 WHL Playoffs, scoring twice in 11 post-season contests.

Fizer’s sophomore season saw him score 13 times, skating in all 68 regular season games in addition to nine outings during the 2019 WHL Playoffs.

He’d follow that up by setting a career best with 53 points in 2019-20, a total which included 19 goals and his second career WHL hat-trick January 15, 2020 against the Tri-City Americans.

Fizer finished second among Victoria’s scorers with 20 points in 2020-21, and after starting the 2021-22 season with Colorado of the AHL, he returned to captain the Royals in 35 contests, in which he recorded 51 points and was named to the B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

He returned to professional hockey in the spring, helping the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL reach the Western Conference Final.

Fizer is set to continue his professional career where it began this coming season, with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.

Inked 🖋✅ We have signed forward Tarun Fizer to a two-year contract and forward Cameron Wright to a one-year contract! Welcome back to Colorado Tarun and welcome to Loveland, Cameron!#EaglesCountry — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) July 27, 2022

Evan Patrician

Forward Evan Patrician skated with three WHL Clubs during his time in the League, beginning with the Vancouver Giants, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

Patrician made his WHL debut as a 15-year-old in his hometown of Calgary, helping the Giants to a 5-4 shootout victory over the Hitmen January 2, 2017.

He’d make eight more appearances with Vancouver over the next season and a half, joining the Giants on a full-time basis in 2018-19.

Patrician scored his first WHL goal December 1, 2018 against Tri-City, then skated in 19 post-season games as the Giants reached the WHL Championship Series.

He played 37 more games with Vancouver in 2019-20 before being dealt to the Saskatoon Blades ahead of the WHL Trade Deadline.

Patrician’s first goal as a Blade came two weeks later in a home affair versus the Edmonton Oil Kings. He finished the 2019-20 season with 12 points from 58 contests.

The right-shooting forward skated in 21 contests for Saskatoon during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, counting eight points, then returned to B.C. just prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign when he was acquired by the Victoria Royals.

In 34 games as a Royal, Patrician scored nine times including a game-winning goal at Vancouver, averaging 20.6 face-off attempts per game during his time in Victoria.

Patrician will take advantage of his WHL Scholarship in the fall at McGill University.

Against his former team, Evan Patrician puts the @victoriaroyals back in the win column with some late drama!! pic.twitter.com/DIMjUwZpXg — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 21, 2021

Bailey Peach

Falmouth, Nova Scotia’s Bailey Peach left a lasting impact on the Victoria Royals during his lone WHL season, leading the Club with 37 goals and 78 points after spending the first four years of his Canadian Hockey League career in the QMJHL.

Originally selected 11th-overall by the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the 2017 QMJHL Draft, Peach collected 113 points over more than 200 regular season and playoff appearances with the Pheonix and Charlottetown Islanders.

He arrived in Victoria just prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, collecting his first points in his second appearance October 8, 2021 against the Kelowna Rockets.

Peach caught fire in the month of December, leading the WHL with 29 points including a seven-point effort December 30, 2021 versus Vancouver. For his efforts, he was named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month.

He’d add a second WHL hat-trick in mid-March against Prince George as the Royals came within a whisker of qualifying for the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Peach finished the season by being recognized on the B.C. Division First All-Star Team, and is slated to attend Acadia University in the fall.