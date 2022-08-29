Class of 2022 – Vancouver Giants

Throughout the month of August, we’re celebrating the class of WHL Graduates from the 2021-22 season. Join us as we go Club by Club in recognizing the achievements of the 20-year-old players from this past season moving on to access their WHL Scholarship or to professional hockey.

We continue our 22-part series with the Vancouver Giants and their graduating trio of Alex Cotton, Adam Hall and Connor Horning.

Alex Cotton

Hailing from Langley, B.C., defenceman Alex Cotton spent the bulk of his WHL career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes after being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

After appearing in five games for the Hurricanes as a 16-year-old, Cotton quickly developed a reputation as an offensive catalyst. He scored his first WHL goal November 9, 2018 versus the Calgary Hitmen, finishing the 2018-19 campaign with 11 points from 54 games before adding a goal and three assists in seven playoff encounters against Calgary.

Cotton’s numbers skyrocketed the following season. He scored 20 goals, four of which were game-winners, and his 67 points led all WHL defencemen during the 2019-20 campaign.

He was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft before returning to Lethbridge and counting 26 points in 24 games during the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

After scoring four times in eight games to start the 2021-22 season, Cotton was dealt home to the Lower Mainland and the Vancouver Giants, where he assumed a role as the Club’s power-play quarterback.

Cotton scored 11 times in 46 games with Vancouver, adding 16 points during the 2022 WHL Playoffs as the Giants reached the Second Round after eliminating top-ranked Everett in the opening round of post-season play.

Cotton will begin his professional career in Finland this fall after signing with IPK of the Mestis, the Finnish second division.

Adam Hall

Forward Adam Hall began his WHL career alongside twin brother Justin with the Lethbridge Hurricanes after being selected by the Club in the eighth round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

Hall, from Edmonton, Alta., made his WHL debut against the Medicine Hat Tigers September 21, 2018, scoring his first WHL goal in January of 2019 versus the Edmonton Oil Kings.

He skated in 40 total games for Lethbridge before joining the Vancouver Giants at the outset of the 2020-21 season.

With a new postal code came renewed opportunity, and Hall took full advantage during the shortened campaign, scoring seven times and totaling 12 points in 22 games.

He stayed with the Giants for the 2021-22 season as a 20-year-old, skating in 60 contests and setting career marks with 17 goals and 37 points.

Hall caught fire during the 2022 WHL Playoffs for Vancouver, scoring a hat-trick and overtime winner in his post-season debut at Everett.

He led the Giants with 10 playoff goals, totalling 15 points in 12 games.

Connor Horning

A WHL Champion with the Swift Current Broncos in 2018, defenceman Connor Horning played with two WHL Clubs over a career that spanned 263 regular season games.

Originally selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2016 WHL Draft, Horning made 50 appearances with Swift Current during their championship 2017-18 campaign, scoring three times.

His first WHL goal came December 1, 2017 at Moose Jaw in a 7-6 Broncos overtime triumph.

Horning, who hails from Kelowna, B.C., played in 12 games for Swift Current during the 2018 WHL Playoffs, helping the Broncos capture their first WHL Championship since 1993.

He’d go on to score eight more times, totalling 31 points for Swift Current in 2018-19 before moving to his home province and the Vancouver Giants midway through the 2019-20 season.

Horning planted himself among the Giants’ top-four blueliners and developed a reputation as a steady rearguard over his first 60 games with the Club in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

This past season, his offensive numbers complemented his defensive ability. Horning set a career best with 10 goals, matching his career-best points production with 31 points.

He’d round out his time in the WHL with another trip to the WHL Playoffs in 2022, helping Vancouver reach the Second Round.