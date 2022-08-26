Class of 2022 – Tri-City Americans

Throughout the month of August, we’re celebrating the class of WHL Graduates from the 2021-22 season. Join us as we go Club by Club in recognizing the achievements of the 20-year-old players from this past season moving on to access their WHL Scholarship or to professional hockey.

We continue our 22-part series with the Tri-City Americans and their graduating quartet of Connor Bouchard, Mitchell Brown, Samuel Huo and Sasha Mutala.

Connor Bouchard

Cochrane, Alberta’s Connor Bouchard spent his entire five-year WHL career with the Tri-City Americans, appearing in more than 280 regular season and playoff games after being selected in the eighth round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

Bouchard’s WHL debut came on the road at Seattle September 23, 2017, his first WHL goal was also scored away from the Toyota Center, October 11, 2017 at Victoria.

He’d go on to finish his rookie season with eight points, adding an assist in the Americans’ run to the Western Conference Championship series; as his WHL career progressed, Bouchard developed a reputation as a hard-working play-maker.

He’d count 31 points in 2018-19, upping that total to a career-high 34 assists and 44 points the following campaign. In 2019-20, Bouchard recorded a trio of three-point games and coincidentally, two of those contests occurred in his home province of Alberta.

This past season, Bouchard scored a career best 12 goals, six of which came on the power play as he completed the season with 37 points.

Digging for goals!🔥🚨 Connor Bouchard is the WOAH-VERTIME hero for the @TCAmericans pic.twitter.com/ez5I4KgAMX — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 20, 2022

Mitchell Brown

Like Bouchard, defenceman Mitchell Brown spent his entire WHL career with the Tri-City Americans, skating in 165 regular season and playoff contests for the Club.

He was selected in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft and made his WHL debut September 24, 2017 at Everett.

Brown, who hails from Salmon Arm, B.C., collected 33 points over the course of his WHL career, the first of which came against the rival Spokane Chiefs October 14, 2017. He’d score his first goal just over a month later in front of the Toyota Center faithful in a game against the Regina Pats.

Numbers-wise, Brown’s best season came in 2018-19; he played in 58 games, scoring four goals and totalling 16 points for Tri-City.

Injuries would limit Brown’s presence on the Americans blueline as his time in the WHL continued, he skated in 25 games in 2019-20, then was limited to eight contests during the 2021-22 season.

Brown would return to Tri-City for the Americans’ home finale, though, to commemmorate his graduation from the WHL with his 20-year-old teammates.

Mitchell Brown completes the play for the @TCAmericans & we have an exciting 2-1 game going! 🖥️ | https://t.co/HQbpG8IxlD pic.twitter.com/elbLEQd5Gw — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 11, 2021

Samuel Huo

Forward Samuel Huo spent his entire WHL career in the U.S. Division, totalling 126 points over five seasons after being signed by the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2017.

From Richmond, B.C., Huo made his WHL debut in the same game as Bouchard, an Americans / Thunderbirds tilt at accesso ShoWare Center September 23, 2017.

His first WHL goal helped the Thunderbirds post a victory versus their rival Portland Winterhawks December 30, 2017; Huo would score twice more before the season was through.

Huo would spend another half-season with Seattle before being dealt to the Tri-City Americans in January of 2019. He recorded an assist in his second game with the Americans, completing the 2018-19 season with six goals and 16 points.

His offensive production continued to increase, from six goals in 2018-19 to 12 tallies in 2019-20.

Huo finished the 2020-21 season with 19 points in 18 games, then led the Americans with 30 markers this past season to total 60 for his career.

Among his season highlights from 2021-22, a five-point effort February 25, 2022 against the Everett Silvertips as well as a trio of short-handed goals over the course of the campaign.

Samuel Huo has done the following this week: Appeared in two (2) WHL games. Worn two (2) different @TCAmericans uniforms. Scored two (2) short-handed goals. pic.twitter.com/HhnqV5RbUh — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 17, 2022

Sasha Mutala

Mutala recorded 201 regular season and playoff points for the Tri-City Americans after being selected sixth-overall by the Club in the 2016 WHL Draft.

From Vancouver, B.C., Mutala made his WHL debut October 27, 2016 at Everett, appearing in three games as a 15-year-old skater during the 2016-17 season.

Mutala’s first WHL goal came the following October at Spokane; as a 16-year-old, he’d skate in all 68 regular season games for Tri-City, collecting 26 points before chipping in with a goal and three assists in 14 playoff contests.

Mutala enjoyed two seasons of 20 or more goals in the WHL, the first coming in 2018-19 as he completed the season with 41 points.

For his efforts, Mutala was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, returning to Tri-City for a 2019-20 season that saw him lead the team with 28 goals and 67 points.

Mutala led the Americans with 20 points during the shortened 2020-21 season, making his professional debut in the process at both the AHL level (Colorado Eagles) and ECHL level (Utah Grizzlies).

He’d return to the Americans for one final season in 2021-22, skating in 49 contests and finishing second among Tri-City goal-getters with 19 tallies.