Class of 2022 – Swift Current Broncos

Throughout the month of August, we’re celebrating the class of WHL Graduates from the 2021-22 season. Join us as we go Club by Club in recognizing the achievements of the 20-year-old players from this past season moving on to access their WHL Scholarship or to professional hockey.

We continue our 22-part series with the Swift Current Broncos and their graduating trio of Cole Nagy, Isaac Poulter and Eric Van Impe.

Cole Nagy

Forward Cole Nagy was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2016 WHL Draft by the Moose Jaw Warriors, but spent his WHL career skating with two other Saskatchewan Clubs, the Prince Albert Raiders and Swift Current Broncos.

The product of Saskatoon, Sask. broke in with the Raiders during their WHL Championship season of 2018-19, making his WHL debut against the Broncos February 13, 2019 and skating in one contest during the 2019 WHL Playoffs in his hometown of Saskatoon.

Nagy’s first WHL goal came in his third game of the 2019-20 season; his power-play marker helped cue a Prince Albert comeback as the Raiders erased a 2-0 deficit to win 5-2 at Regina.

The 6-foot-6 forward was dealt to Swift Current in December of 2019, recording two assists in his Broncos debut December 27, 2019 versus Medicine Hat. Nagy would finish the season with five goals and 14 points, 10 of which came with Swift Current.

He added seven more tallies during the shortened 2020-21 season, then set career bests in 2021-22 with 14 goals and 34 points for the Broncos, despite being limited to 48 appearances.

After skating at Colorado Avalanche Development Camp in July, Nagy is set to take advantange of his WHL Scholarship this fall at Acadia University.

🅰️ The Acadia Axemen are proud to welcome WHL alumnus Cole Nagy to the hockey program. Hear from Coach Burns and Cole, & what Axemen fans can expect to see from Nagy on the ice this fall:https://t.co/QKz1b6aBVz Welcome to the Axemen family Cole! 🅰️#GoAcadiaGo #AcadiaPride pic.twitter.com/0Go71U369J — Acadia Axemen Hockey (@axemenhockey) June 18, 2022

Isaac Poulter

Goaltender Isaac Poulter made 137 appearances as a Swift Current Bronco after being selected by the Club in the sixth round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Man., Poulter broke into the WHL in 2018-19, skating in 25 games for Swift Current and earning his first WHL victory November 3, 2018 versus the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Over his time in the WHL, Poulter served as one of the busiest netminders in the League. His career totals include 25 contests in which he made 40 or more saves, including a high-water mark of 54 stops in a victory versus the Red Deer Rebels on November 26, 2019. He’d go on to lead the WHL in saves during the 2019-20 season.

Poulter collected 20 of his 35 career WHL victories during the 2021-22 season, finishing with a .911 save percentage over 49 starts.

He earned five of his six career shutouts this past season, too, including a 47-save clean sheet against the Brandon Wheat Kings December 1, 2021.

For his efforts, Poulter was named to the Central Division Second All-Star Team.

Poulter will begin his professional career this fall after signing with the Utica Comets of the AHL.

NEWS: Isaac Poulter has signed a two-way, standard player contract with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets for the 2022-23 season. Details: https://t.co/zBUUzdGmvW pic.twitter.com/An9pv8jvzR — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) June 24, 2022

Eric Van Impe

Defenceman Eric Van Impe was selected in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft by the Spokane Chiefs, and like Nagy, did not appear in a WHL contest for the Club that selected him.

Van Impe was part of the package acquired by the Medicine Hat Tigers in a blockbuster deal involving forward Zach Fischer in October of 2017; he’d make his WHL debut just under three months later for the Tigers in a home contest against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Calgarian stepped into the Medicine Hat lineup on a full-time basis in 2018-19, scoring his first WHL goal against the Oil Kings in his fourth career WHL game.

He was a steady presence, too, appearing in 63 games in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons before counting 13 points in 22 games for the Tigers in 2020-21.

Van Impe’s final WHL season began as any other, but after just one appearance for Medicine Hat in 2021-22, he was dealt to the Seattle Thunderbirds, with whom he’d score twice and total eight points in 27 games.

Seattle dealt Van Impe back to the Central Division, and the Swift Current Broncos, in late December. Over 36 games with the Club, Van Impe logged big minutes, putting up 14 points including his third career three-point effort February 26 versus Winnipeg.

Van Impe finished his tenure in the WHL with 220 total regular season and playoff appearances.