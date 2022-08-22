Class of 2022 – Saskatoon Blades

Throughout the month of August, we’re celebrating the class of WHL Graduates from the 2021-22 season. Join us as we go Club by Club in recognizing the achievements of the 20-year-old players from this past season moving on to access their WHL Scholarship or to professional hockey.

We continue our 22-part series with the Saskatoon Blades and their graduating trio of Nolan Maier, Rhett Rhinehart and Tristen Robins.

Nolan Maier

No WHL goaltender has won more regular season games than Nolan Maier, who concluded his five-year WHL career with a 122-72-12-6 record.

Maier, from Yorkton, Sask., spent his entire WHL tenure with the Saskatoon Blades after being selected in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

His first win came November 24, 2017 in a 26-save performance versus the Brandon Wheat Kings. Less than two weeks later, Maier collected the first of his 13 regular season and playoff shutouts by turning aside all 48 shots he faced at Portland.

Maier won 23 games during his rookie season, upping that total to 36 in 2018-19. His season totals during his sophomore campaign included four clean sheets, he collected six playoff victories as well, before the Blades bowed out of the 2019 WHL Playoffs to the eventual WHL Champions from Prince Albert.

After 43 appearances in 2019-20, Maier posted his best season goals-against average (2.34) and save percentage (.915) in the Regina Hub in 2020-21, finishing his 17-game slate with a 12-3-1-1 record as Saskatoon came within a whisker of winning the East Division crown.

He’d go on to lead all WHL netminders in games played (60) minutes played (3,430) and saves (1,628) in 2021-22, surpassing Corey Hirsch and Tyson Sexsmith as the League’s all-time winningest goaltender with a 20-save home shutout April 8 against the Prince Albert Raiders.

No goaltender has ever surpassed 120 wins in the WHL. Until tonight. Congratulations, Nolan 👏 pic.twitter.com/CyQWwwmDg1 — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) April 9, 2022

Rhett Rhinehart

A first-round selection of the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2016 WHL Draft, defenceman Rhett Rhinehart skated for three WHL Clubs over his 261 regular season appearances in the League.

Rhinehart’s WHL debut came against the Blades in December of 2016, appearing in both ends of a post-holiday home-and-home set as a 15-year-old for the Raiders.

The product of Lloydminster, Alta. collected his first WHL point October 13, 2017 against the Regina Pats; he’d made 31 appearances with Prince Albert during the 2017-18 season before being moved to the Prince George Cougars ahead of the WHL Trade Deadline.

Rhinehart would score his first three WHL goals as a Cougar before the season was through, following that up with a 24-point season for Prince George in 2018-19.

Rhinehart would begin the 2019-20 season with the Cougars, skating in 36 games before returning to Saskatchewan, and the Saskatoon Blades, ahead of the 2020 WHL Trade Deadline.

As a leader on Saskatoon’s blueline, Rhinehart would put up 36 points over his 95 games in blue and gold, including a hat-trick April 15, 2021 against the Regina Pats.

Rhinehart closed out his WHL career by collecting a goal and three assists from the Blades’ five outings in the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

He’ll begin his professional career in the fall with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Tristen Robins

Clear Lake, Manitoba’s Tristen Robins was selected by the Regina Pats in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft, but would play all but one of his 225 WHL regular season and playoff games, and score each of his 200 regular season points, with the Saskatoon Blades.

Robins skated for the Pats in his WHL debut September 23, 2017 against the Brandon Wheat Kings, but was dealt to Saskatoon before playing another game for Regina. He’d go on to collect his first WHL point in January of 2018 in a road contest versus the Calgary Hitmen.

Robins quickly added energy and offence to Saskatoon’s forward corps, scoring nine times in his first full WHL season in 2018-19 and adding three more tallies over 10 games in the 2019 WHL Playoffs.

His numbers took off in 2019-20: Robins led the Blades in scoring with 33 goals and 73 points, earning the attention of the San Jose Sharks, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

In the shortened 2020-21 campaign, the right-shooting centre scored 10 times in 16 games, before matching his 33-goal output from 2019-20 in his final WHL campaign of 2021-22.

Robins became notorious as a clutch scorer over his time in Saskatoon, too, scoring nine game-winning goals during the 2021-22 campaign. For his efforts, he was named to the East Division Second All-Star Team.

He will make the jump to professional hockey in the fall after signing his entry-level contract with the Sharks in January of 2021.