Class of 2022 – Regina Pats

Throughout the month of August, we’re celebrating the class of WHL Graduates from the 2021-22 season. Join us as we go Club by Club in recognizing the achievements of the 20-year-old players from this past season moving on to access their WHL Scholarship or to professional hockey.

We continue our 22-part series with the Regina Pats and their graduating trio of Ryker Evans, Logan Nijhoff and Neithan Salame.

Ryker Evans

A 10th-round selection of the Regina Pats in the 2016 WHL Draft, defenceman Ryker Evans spent four full seasons, and 195 career games, in the Queen City.

Hailing from Calgary, Alta., Evans headed east to Regina in the fall of 2018, making his WHL debut at Prince Albert September 21 of that year. His first WHL point came exactly one month later in a home contest versus the Everett Silvertips.

Evans completed his rookie campaign with 11 points from 45 games for the Pats, but beginning in the 2019-20 season his offensive numbers began to take flight.

He collected six multi-point games in the 2019-20 campaign, then finished second among WHL defencemen in points in the shortened 2020-21 season with three goals and 28 points.

In the summer of 2021, Evans became the first WHL player selected in the NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, who used the 35th-overall pick on the 6-foot-0, 191-pound rearguard.

Evans returned to Regina for his 20-year-old season and enjoyed his most fruitful year to date, collecting 14 goals and 61 points and earning a spot on the East Division Second All-Star Team.

Evans is set to embark on his professional career in the fall after signing his entry-level contract with the Kraken earlier this year.

Welcome aboard, Ryker! 🦑 We’ve agreed to terms with second-round draft pick @RykerEvans_ on an entry-level contract → https://t.co/u2aWaQBvnt pic.twitter.com/7jEfDkTPxi — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 22, 2022

Logan Nijhoff

Over his five seasons with the Regina Pats, forward Logan Nijhoff served as a captain on the ice and a leader in the community.

The product of Comox, B.C. was originally selected by Regina in the eighth round of the 2016 WHL Draft; he proceeded to make his WHL debut September 22, 2017 versus Brandon.

Nijhoff’s first WHL point was a goal in a visit to the Wheat Kings December 27, 2017. He followed that up with a goal and an assist in the return engagement with Brandon at the Brandt Centre a night later.

In 2018-19, Nijhoff chipped in with seven goals and 17 points, upping his totals to 34 points (16G-18A) in 2019-20.

He was named Pats captain ahead of the 2020-21 season, scoring 10 goals and 17 points in the shortened campaign.

In his final WHL season, he put up a career best 25 goals and 49 points; 14 of those tallies came at even strength.

The left-shooting forward’s time in Regina will be remembered for more than goals and assists, though. In April of this year, Nijhoff was awarded the Dayna Brons Honourary Award by Hockey Gives Blood, in recognition of his dedication to supporting patients who rely on blood and stem cell products in Canada.

In March, Nijhoff led a community blood drive for the second year running, and pledged to donate money for each face-off he won in 2021-22. That donation exceeded $8,000 after he finished fifth in the WHL with 818 face-off victories.

Nijhoff will be playing professionally in the fall after signing a two-year contract with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.

Two years with Logan! We've signed @LoganNijhoff to a two-year contract. — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) August 9, 2022

Neithan Salame

Salame was originally selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Draft and spent all but 36 of his 185 WHL contests the the Manitoba Club.

He made his WHL debut on home ice November 3, 2017 versus the Kootenay ICE; his three appearances in 2017-18 also included a road contests for the Wheat Kings in his hometown of Edmonton.

On November 9, 2018, Salame scored his first WHL goal, a go-ahead marker for Brandon in a 6-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels.

He’d finish the 2018-19 season with seven points from 60 games, adding 15 more (3G-12A) in 61 outings for the Wheat Kings in 2019-20.

Salame played a prominent role on Brandon’s blue line during the Wheat Kings’ East Division Championship season in 2020-21, pitching in with three goals and 10 points from 23 appearances.

Injuries kept Salame sidelined for much of the first half of the 2021-22 campaign, but he returned to action as a Regina Pat January 18, 2022 against the Calgary Hitmen, then enjoyed a two-point effort in his first matchup versus the Wheat Kings 10 days later.

Salame is set to take advantage of his WHL Scholarship this academic year at Grant MacEwan University.