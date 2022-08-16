Class of 2022 – Prince Albert Raiders

Throughout the month of August, we’re celebrating the class of WHL Graduates from the 2021-22 season. Join us as we go Club by Club in recognizing the achievements of the 20-year-old players from this past season moving on to access their WHL Scholarship or to professional hockey.

We continue our 22-part series with the Prince Albert Raiders and their graduating duo of Remy Aquilon and Reece Vitelli.

Remy Aquilon

Defenceman Remy Aquilon appeared in 233 WHL regular season and playoff games after being signed by the Victoria Royals in 2017.

His debut came on Vancouver Island in November of that year, skating in a pair of home victories against the Seattle Thunderbirds, and the product of Kelowna, B.C. would proceed to play in 72 regular season and post-season contests with the Royals through the spring of 2019.

Aquilon made the move to Prince Albert ahead of the 2019-20 season, scoring his first WHL goal November 23, 2019 at Medicine Hat while accruing six points over 64 games in his first season with the Raiders.

The 2020-21 season provided Aquilon an opportunity to showcase his offensive flair; he led all Prince Albert blueliners in scoring with 16 points (1G-15A) over 24 games.

Aquilon completed his time in the WHL in 2021-22 by appearing in all 68 regular season games for the Raiders, as well as their five playoff matchups with the Winnipeg ICE. He put up 27 points, including his first and only multi-goal game in the WHL, October 29, 2021 versus Brandon.

To say this goal from Remy Aquilon is crucial for the @PARaidersHockey would be an understatement. Try 'monumental.'#WHLPlayoffs | #WPGvsPA pic.twitter.com/GACOhibvlU — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 28, 2022

Reece Vitelli

Winnipeg’s Reece Vitelli began his WHL career as a Western Conference Champion, and concluded it as Prince Albert Raiders captain.

The 5-foot-11 forward was a fourth-round pick by the Everett Silvertips in the 2016 WHL Draft, and played in 70 regular season games for the Silvertips in 2017-18 as a 16-year-old.

Vitelli scored in his WHL debut September 23, 2017 against the Portland Winterhawks, then added four goals and seven points in 22 playoff outings as Everett reached the 2018 WHL Championship Series.

After 10 points as a 16-year-old, Vitelli posted 27 points in 2018-19, but found himself on the move to the Prince Albert early in the 2019-20 campaign (his first game as a Raider, ironically, was in Everett against the Silvertips).

Vitelli scored his first Raiders goal in his home debut November 1, 2019 against the Regina Pats; he’d go on to light the lamp seven more times in 2019-20 before a seven goal, 22-point campaign in the shortened 2020-21 season.

Always a leader on the ice, Vitelli earned the captaincy in Prince Albert midway through the 2021-22 season. He’d go on to lead the Raiders in scoring, too, with 51 points, while his 25 goals were second-most on the Club.

Vitelli scored three times in Prince Albert’s first-round series against his hometown Winnipeg ICE during the 2021-22 WHL Playoffs, as his time in the League came to a close 325 regular season and playoff games after it began.