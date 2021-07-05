CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Giants forward Justin Sourdif

Justin Sourdif is readying for the next step in his hockey journey.

Chosen by the Florida Panthers in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Vancouver Giants centre recently completed his third season in the junior ranks, wrapping up the abbreviated campaign with a team-leading 34 points counting 11 goals and 23 assists across 22 appearances that ranked third-best league-wide.

A budding offensive talent who plays bigger than his size suggests, the Surrey, B.C., native was originally chosen with the third pick in the 2017 WHL Draft and later put together a dominant rookie season that saw him rack up 46 points through 64 showings to sit fourth in scoring among WHL freshmen. Sourdif will now look to parlay these types of performances into a full-time spot with Florida in the coming NHL campaign.

Sourdif reflected on his past season with the Giants, how he is preparing for training camp this fall with the Panthers, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What was your experience like this season in the WHL?

Being in the hub this past season was definitely a different experience. There was a lot of good and some things you had to get used to. Being with your team all the time was a lot different and I think that is one of the reasons why our team was so close. We spent time together 24/7, whether it was Zoom calls at the start in quarantine and doing team activities just outside of the hotel whenever possible. We were together the whole 61 days. Overall, it was an amazing experience and something that I will never forget.

What has been your most memorable moment from your time with the Giants?

A memorable experience that I had with the Giants was going to the WHL Finals. We punched our ticket by beating Spokane in the Conference Final. It was a surreal feeling with all of the fans in the building. I have never been in a building that loud before. Overall, it was just an amazing experience and something that I will never forget. Another close second memory would have to be the Teddy Bear Toss Game in Rogers Arena. That was another amazing game and just another amazing event to be a part of.

What advice would you give to your Giants teammates ahead of this year’s NHL Draft?

Some advice I have for my teammates going into their draft year is definitely to enjoy the moment. You have worked your whole life to get to this point, so enjoy the day as much as possible. Even if you don’t get selected, just use it as motivation to keep working hard. You can still make it from there and never give up on your dreams.

Which NHL player do you model your playing style after and why?

For an NHL comparable player, I would have to go with T.J. Oshie. He has been my favourite player ever since I was a little kid. I love him. He is a 200-foot player and that is how I model my game. He is just a really good playmaker and an unsung hero. He helped his team win a Stanley Cup, which I hope to do some day. He is a key role player and very talented overall.

How will you make an impression at the upcoming training camp with the Florida Panthers?

Going to my first NHL training camp with the Florida Panthers will be an opportunity that I have to take advantage of. It will be a surreal experience playing against pro guys who you have been watching on TV your whole life. You have to ask them a lot of questions, pointers, anything you can to just elevate your game. The more knowledge you can gain, the better off a player you can become, so that is what I plan on doing. I am working hard as of late, just preparing myself to be the best player I can be going into camp. That is all I can really do right now and I am really looking forward to it.