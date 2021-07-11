CHL Prospect Pipeline – Tampa Bay Lightning

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Maxim Cajkovic

Originally chosen by Saint John atop the 2018 CHL Import Draft, the Slovakian-born right-wing put together an excellent first season with the club that saw him finish with a team-leading 46 points coming from 22 goals and 24 assists over 60 appearances, good for fifth-best among rookies league-wide. The gifted scorer then followed up that performance in registering north of a point per game as a sophomore as he netted 18 goals and 24 assists in just 36 showings. Beginning the past season on loan with the Bratislava Capitals of the top-level Austrian league, the 2001-born forward demonstrated a good transition to the pro ranks as he put up 17 points in 27 games before returning to his new home in the QMJHL as part of the Val-d’Or Foreurs. Joining the club in late February, Cajkovic picked up where he left off, registering 14 points in 12 games before adding another 10 goals and seven assists through 15 playoff contests. A 2019 third-round selection, Cajkovic signed his entry-level contract with the Lightning this May.

Jaydon Dureau

An energetic left-wing with intriguing offensive upside, the Portland Winterhawks forward has spent part of four seasons with the club highlighted by a career-high finish in 2019-20 in which he collected 19 goals and 51 assists over 61 games that ranked second in team scoring and made him one of just 19 players league-wide to reach the 70-point plateau, ultimately helping him to hear his name called by the Lightning in the fifth round of last summer’s NHL Draft. The 20-year-old Saskatchewan native then returned for the WHL’s recently completed campaign where he again flashed his scoring touch in posting a team-leading 31 points over 24 contests, wrapping up a year that also counted a two-game trial run with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.

Gage Goncalves

A classic late bloomer who went unselected in his first year of NHL Draft eligibility, the diminutive Everett Silvertips centre has a nose for the net as demonstrated by his dominant showing in 2019-20 in which he scored north of a point per game in coming up with 33 goals and 38 assists over 60 appearances, marking an astounding 56-point improvement from the prior campaign. That offensive effort then carried into the WHL’s most recent season where through 23 contests the 20-year-old product of Mission, B.C., finished tied for first in team scoring with 34 points, while his year also included a brief two-game look with the minor-league Syracuse Crunch. Hearing his name called in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Goncalves has since signed his first contract with Tampa Bay, doing so in December.

Declan McDonnell

A smooth-skating right-wing, the budding talent spent a lone season with the Kitchener Rangers, completing the 2019-20 campaign as a solid secondary scoring option who provided the club with 42 points counting 21 goals and 21 assists through 63 games before later hearing his name called by the Lightning late in the 2020 NHL Draft. Spending the past season on loan with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, the 19-year-old native of suburban Buffalo, N.Y., ultimately made 16 appearances in which he picked up a pair of assists.

Jack Thompson

A solid, two-way defender, the Sudbury Wolves rearguard has continued to grow the offensive side of his game over two seasons at the junior level, marked by a career-high finish in 2019-20 that counted 32 points over 63 games to lead the pack in scoring among Wolves defencemen. Playing the past season on loan with Surahammars IF of the tier-three Swedish league, the 2002-born blue-liner illustrated good scoring instincts as he managed 18 points through as many appearances, while his year also included a single-game showing with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in which he notched one helper. A native of Courtice, Ont., the 2020 third rounder has also showcased on the international stage, making six appearances with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

