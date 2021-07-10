CHL Prospect Pipeline – San Jose Sharks

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

San Jose Sharks

Brandon Coe

A sizeable, skilled forward who plays a powerful game, the North Bay Battalion right-wing reached new offensive heights in his most recent campaign, wrapping up the 2019-20 season with near point-per-game production that counted 25 goals and 32 assists across 60 appearances and ranked just three points back of top spot in team scoring. Originally chosen with the third pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Coe’s time with the Battalion has totaled 188 career contests in which he has collected 52 goals and 65 assists for 117 points. A native of Ajax, Ont., Coe also earned a look with Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge that saw him produce four points through five games en route to a silver-medal finish. A fourth-round selection in last summer’s NHL Draft, the 2001-born forward played the past season on loan with the Sharks’ AHL club, recording five points through 17 showings.

Zachary Emond

A technically sound netminder, Emond plays a desirable positional style that meshes well with his hulking stature. Spending part of five seasons in the QMJHL in which he has split time between the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Saint John Sea Dogs, the 21-year-old’s time in the junior ranks is highlighted by the 2018-19 campaign in which he went undefeated in regulation through 27 appearances and led all goaltenders league-wide with a 1.73 goals-against average and .932 save percentage to help the Huskies claim the QMJHL playoff championship in addition to their first-ever Memorial Cup title. The Quebec native then took command of the starting duties the following season, seeing 53 appearances, while the past season saw him close out his junior career as a member of the Sea Dogs. A 2018 sixth-round selection by San Jose, Emond signed his entry-level contract with the Sharks the following May.

#SJSharks⁠ ⁠ prospect Zachary Emond is doing his best wall impression in the QMJHL. Not pictured: he’s also 20-0-0-1. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hYtvfLfKKw — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 24, 2019

Dillon Hamaliuk

Strong on the puck, the Kelowna Rockets left-wing plays with a willingness to use his physical gifts and quick skating stride. Spending part of five seasons and 192 total games in the WHL, the product of Leduc, Alta., has been a steady offensive contributor over his junior career, beginning with a successful rookie season where as part of the Seattle Thunderbirds he provided solid secondary scoring in coming up with 39 points counting 15 goals and 24 assists in 72 outings. Limited to 31 games the following season due to injury, the 2018-19 campaign saw Hamaliuk approach point-per-game production as he tallied 11 goals and 15 assists. The 20-year-old then put up a similar performance with the Rockets during the WHL’s recently completed campaign as he finished fourth in team scoring with 13 points in 16 games. Chosen by the Sharks in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Hamaliuk landed his first contract with the club that October.

The #SJSharks have signed forward Dillon Hamaliuk to a standard, entry-level contract. https://t.co/fz4unH3LeV — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 25, 2019

Artemi Kniazev

Chosen by Chicoutimi in the opening round of the 2018 CHL Import Draft, the smooth-skating blue-liner has spent the past three seasons with the club, highlighted by the 2019-20 campaign where through 51 appearances he led all team defencemen with 43 points counting 11 goals and 32 assists, good for eighth-best among all rearguards league-wide. Beginning the past season on loan in his native Russia where he suited up a total of seven times between the lower-tier leagues, the 2019 second rounder then rejoined the Sagueneens in mid-February and picked up where he left off the year prior as he finished the season with five goals and 13 assists through 14 games before adding another nine points across nine postseason outings. The year also saw the 2001-born defender join the Russians at the most recent World Juniors where he finished third in team scoring and first among rearguards with four points in his seven-game showing. Kniazev’s success on the international stage is also highlighted by a bronze-medal victory at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Vladislav Kotkov

Debuting with the Sagueneens following his first-round selection in the 2017 CHL Import Draft, the Russian-born right-wing is a talented sniper who made an immediate impression as a freshmen as he wrapped up his first season with 49 points in 61 games, good for second in team scoring and sixth-best among freshmen league-wide, ultimately helping him to land a deal with the Sharks as an undrafted free agent. The 2000-born forward then built on that success in his next two seasons, nearing a point-per-game pace in each campaign. Shifting to the Saint John Sea Dogs for 2020-21, pandemic challenges forced Kotkov into a late start, but upon joining the club in mid-March he made the most of it, scoring 19 points over the remaining 16 games before adding another four assists in five playoff outings.

8 points = 😄

8 points in 3 games = 😍 What a week for #SJSharks prospect Vlad Kotkov! 🦈 | Vision Essentials by @kpthrive pic.twitter.com/phW6MHfuD7 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 19, 2021

Ryan Merkley

A mobile, dynamic puck mover, the London Knights rearguard possesses an elite-level offensive skill set from the back end as demonstrated over his four seasons in the OHL in which he amassed 269 points counting 54 goals and 215 assists over 248 career contests. Originally chosen atop the 2016 OHL Priority Selection, the budding blue-liner put together a dominant first season as part of the Guelph Storm in which he racked up a team-leading 55 points in 62 games that ranked first among all freshmen league-wide and eighth-best among his fellow rearguards. In all, that performance earned the 2000-born blue-liner the Emms Family Award as the OHL Rookie of the Year in addition to a spot on the OHL First All-Rookie Team. Not yet finished, the crown jewel of Merkley’s time in the OHL came in his lone season with the Knights that saw him post an astounding 76 points over 60 games, marking a career single-season high that also included 61 assists to lead all rearguards league-wide for the second-straight season, helping him to earn a spot on the OHL Third All-Star Team. Selected by the Sharks in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Merkley played the past season on loan with the minor-pro San Jose Barracuda, posting 11 points in 31 games. A product of Mississauga, Ont., Merkley has also earned opportunities with Team Canada, marked by a gold-medal win at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after he closed out the tournament with six points in five games to finish tied for second in team scoring.

The winners of the 2019-2020 London Knights Players Player Award: Jonathan Gruden & Ryan Merkley 🏆

Congratulations, @jgruden17 & @ryan_merkley! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sEWHFrLDG6 — London Knights (@LondonKnights) July 10, 2020

Adam Raska

A reliable two-way talent who brings plenty of energy, the Czech-born right-wing joined Rimouski following his opening-round selection in the 2019 CHL Import Draft. Debuting with the Oceanic in the ensuing months, Raska put together a solid first season that saw him finish with 21 points through 35 appearances. Beginning the past year on loan overseas where the majority of his playing time came in 11 games with HC Frydek-Mistek of the tier-two Czech league, the 2001-born forward then rejoined Rimouski in late January and ultimately put together a successful second season that saw him score north of a point per game in registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 22 outings before adding another six points in eight playoff contests. A seventh-round selection in last summer’s NHL Draft, the past year also saw Raska make four appearances with the Czech Republic at the 2021 World Juniors.

Add a big welcome to our second seventh round pick, Adam Raska!@adamraska74 | @SAPSports pic.twitter.com/gIDsI8Qz6M — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 7, 2020

Tristen Robins

A versatile, offensive-minded centre, the Saskatoon Blades forward had a big-time breakout in 2019-20, finishing the season with a career-high 73 points that counted 33 goals and 40 assists over 62 appearances and marked a tremendous 48-point uptick from the year prior. In all, the successful campaign saw Robins rank tops in team scoring and 14th league-wide. The 19-year-old native of Clear Lake, Man., then built on that performance in the WHL’s recently completed season where despite the shortened schedule he impressed in coming up with 23 points in 16 outings before seeing a two-game trial with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda to close out the year. A second-round selection by the Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Robins signed his entry-level contract with the club in January.

Congrats to @BladesHockey forward Tristen Robins, who has signed an ELC with the @SanJoseSharks! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/5XQ4Gszd6U pic.twitter.com/hEYU6k0M6X — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 2, 2021

Ozzy Wiesblatt

A high-energy centre who draws attention with his involved playing style, the Prince Albert Raiders forward has increased his yearly productivity over his time in the WHL, with his best single-season total coming in 2019-20 when he finished north of a point-per-game in recording 25 goals and 45 assists through 64 appearances, good for second in team scoring. The budding talent then followed up on that effort in registering 28 points across 23 outings as part of the WHL’s most recent season. With 152 career contests under his belt, Wiesblatt’s most memorable moment from his time in the junior ranks came in 2018-19 when he helped the Raiders capture the league playoff championship, posting 10 points through 23 games en route to the big win. Chosen by the Sharks in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, this year also saw Wiesblatt earn a six-game, end-of-year showing with their minor-league affiliate in which he posted two goals and one assist. A 19-year-old native of Calgary, Wiesblatt’s time with Team Canada is highlighted by a silver-medal finish at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.