CHL Prospect Pipeline – New York Rangers

New York Rangers

Will Cuylle

A raw power forward, Cuylle owns a quick release and a nose for the net that allows him to find the scoresheet with regularity. Originally chosen third overall in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection before later shifting to Windsor, Cuylle debuted with the club only months later, putting together a successful first season that saw him finish with 26 goals and 15 assists for 41 points through 63 appearances, good for sixth in team scoring and recognition as part of the OHL Second All-Rookie Team. The budding right-wing then followed up that performance in coming up with near identical production as a sophomore, posting 42 points across 62 contests before being taken by the Rangers in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Meanwhile, this past season saw the 2002-born forward play on loan in the pro ranks, seeing 18 appearances with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in which he scored twice and added a trio of assists. A Toronto native, Cuylle has also earned international opportunities with Team Canada, most notably at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he recorded three points in five games en route to a silver-medal finish.

Dylan Garand

A battler in the blue paint, the Kamloops Blazers netminder had a breakout campaign in 2019-20 when he took command of the top-job duties and came away with the victory in 28 of his 42 appearances, coupled with a 2.21 goals-against average and .921 save percentage that ranked amongst the league’s best. Not to be outdone, Garand returned for the WHL’s recently completed abbreviated campaign and was nearly unbeatable, winning 15 of his 18 contests, after previously beginning the year on loan with a two-game AHL stint. A fourth-round selection in last summer’s NHL Draft, Garand has spent four seasons with the Blazers in which he has established a 55-22-4-2 record across 90 career contests. A frequent participant with Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, the 19-year-old Victoria, B.C., native’s international resume is highlighted by silver-medal wins at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as the 2021 World Juniors.

Matthew Rempe

A hulking centre who brings offensive talent and an industrious work ethic down the middle, Rempe debuted with the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2019-20 and put together an excellent first season where despite being limited to 47 games he finished with 31 points counting 12 goals and 19 assists, good for sixth in team scoring. While an injury then cut short his sophomore campaign, Rempe still managed to collect five points in his eight appearances. The 2002-born forward is primed to return to the Thunderbirds for the coming season where he will take on more offensive responsibilities. A Calgary native, Rempe was chosen by the Rangers in the sixth round of last summer’s NHL Draft.

Matthew Robertson

A top-tier puck handler from the back end, the Edmonton Oil Kings rearguard brings an intriguing combination of big-league size mixed with an effortless skating stride. Originally chosen with the seventh pick in the 2016 WHL Draft, Robertson saw a seven-game trial run with the club that year before joining full-time the following season. Putting together successful rookie and sophomore campaigns, the 2001-born defenceman then reached another level in his third season where through 60 games he came up with 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points to lead all Edmonton defenders and rank 12th league-wide among his blue line brethren, ultimately earning a spot on the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team. A native of nearby Sherwood Park, Alta., Robertson’s on-ice success has also translated to the international stage, beginning with the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where as part of Team Canada Black he finished third in team scoring with six points in five games and was later named to the tournament’s All-Star Team. Robertson then followed up that performance in helping guide the Great White North to a gold-medal victory at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. A second-round selection from the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson returned to the Oil Kings for the 2020-21 campaign and put up a promising performance that saw him finish with point-per-game production counting four goals and 18 assists through 22 outings.

Hunter Skinner

Spending a single season with the London Knights in 2019-20, the Michigan-born blue-liner made the most of it, registering six goals and 26 assists for 32 points across 62 contests to finish third in scoring among London rearguards. An agile defender with a booming shot and a good ability to move the puck up the ice, it is that skill set that helped Skinner to hear his name called in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. This past season, the 20-year-old then played on loan in the minor pros, splitting time between the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack as well as the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies. Skinner’s year was also highlighted by a gold-medal win with Team USA at the 2021 World Juniors, while just two months later, Skinner and the Rangers came to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Braden Schneider

A big-time blue-liner, the Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman plays an imposing, physical style that shuts down the opposition. Through part of five seasons in Brandon, the blue-chip rearguard has also continued to evolve the offensive side of his game, highlighted by a 42-point finish in 2019-20 as he racked up seven goals and 35 assists through 60 appearances and was later named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. A first-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, the past year has been a whirlwind for Schneider, counting multiple appearances with Team Canada that culminated with silver and gold medal wins at the World Juniors and World Championship, respectively, as well as a two-game trial with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack that saw him pick up his first professional point. Not yet finished, the 19-year-old product of Prince Albert, Sask., returned to the Wheat Kings for the abbreviated 2020-21 season where the first-year captain proved to be a steady offensive producer from the back end, notching 27 points across 22 games en route to earning the Bill Hunter Trophy as the WHL’s top defenceman. Originally selected with the 12th pick in the 2016 WHL Draft, Schneider’s time in Brandon has counted 207 career contests in which he has accumulated 21 goals and 94 assists for 115 points, while his international success prior to this season also counts a first-place finish with the Great White North at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Evan Vierling

A responsible, two-way player who excels in all three zones, the talented centre was originally chosen second overall by Flint in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. Putting together a modest rookie campaign with the club that fall that counted 27 points across 60 contests, Vierling then joined the Barrie Colts midway through his second season where he continued to grow his game offensively, ultimately finishing his sophomore run with north of point-per-game production totaling 14 goals and 30 assists over 43 games split between the two squads. A native of Aurora, Ont., Vierling’s first season in the junior ranks saw him make a six-game run as part of Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he served as an alternate captain and finished tied for third in team scoring with two goals and one assist. Vierling, 19, was chosen by the Rangers in the fifth round of last summer’s NHL Draft.