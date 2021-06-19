CHL Prospect Pipeline – Montreal Canadiens

Introducing the CHL Prospect Pipeline presented by Kubota, the premiere feature highlighting current CHL talent that has been drafted or signed by each of the National Hockey League’s 32 teams.

Montreal Canadiens

Kaiden Guhle

A sizeable defender who possesses high-end shutdown ability, Guhle has continued to build his two-way game and most notably his offensive skill set over 139 career contests with Prince Albert. Originally chosen atop the 2017 WHL Draft, the budding blue-liner debuted with the Raiders later that season, seeing an eight-game trial before joining the club full-time for the 2018-19 campaign. That season, Guhle made 65 appearances and put together a respectable rookie year that totaled 17 points counting three goals and 14 assists before picking up another three points in the club’s 23-game run to its first Ed Chynoweth Cup since 1985. Guhle, 19, then followed up that performance with an impressive sophomore year that marked a 23-point improvement and led all Prince Albert rearguards with 40 points counting 11 goals and 29 assists through 64 showings. Elsewhere, the native of Sherwood Park, Alta., has also shined on the international stage, counting a pair of silver-medal finishes with the Great White North at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as the 2021 World Juniors, in addition to captaining Team Canada Red to a bronze-medal game appearance at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. A first-round selection by the Montreal Canadiens in last summer’s NHL Draft, Guhle first saw a three-game showing with the Canadiens’ farm club in Laval before returning to Prince Albert as part of the WHL’s abbreviated season where despite seeing limited action after suffering a hand injury the first-year captain picked up a pair of points in as many games.

Gianni Fairbrother

A well-rounded rearguard with good puck-moving skill, the 2000-born defenceman has spent the entirety of his junior career with the Everett Silvertips, racking up 83 points counting 18 goals and 65 assists over 160 total appearances. Chosen in the 2015 WHL Draft, Fairbrother became a full-time player with Everett two seasons later, collecting five points through 33 games before seeing another 22 playoff contests to help the Silvertips advance to the Ed Chynoweth Cup Final. Not yet finished, Fairbrother came back even better the next season, ultimately finishing with a career-high 36 points over 64 contests that ranked sixth in team scoring and third among rearguards. A third-round selection from the 2019 NHL Draft, the North Vancouver native began the past season in the minors and picked up his first professional point across a trio of appearances with the AHL’s Laval Rocket before returning to the Silvertips where as a first-year captain he proved to be an offensive force as he posted 17 points in 23 games to tie for top spot in team scoring among defencemen.

🙌 AHL debut: 1st pro point. 🙌 And a photo he'll never forget. Congratulations Gianni Fairbrother! #LetsGoTips pic.twitter.com/Vzu84fcvAP — Welcome back fans: Oct. 8 (@WHLsilvertips) February 20, 2021

Cam Hillis

An industrious centre who brings a high compete level in all zones, Hillis was a natural choice to captain the Guelph Storm for the 2019-20 campaign. The budding forward then backed up that honour on the scoresheet, exploding to a career-high, 83-point finish that saw him rank second in team scoring. In all, such a phenomenal season by the talented playmaker was highlighted by 59 assists, production that was outpaced by just six players league-wide. A second-round pick from the 2016 OHL Priority Selection, Hillis put together an impressive first season with the Storm in 2017-18 in which he scored just shy of point-per-game production that counted 20 goals and an OHL freshmen-leading 39 assists through 60 showings to earn a spot on the league’s First All-Rookie Team. The 2000-born forward then added to his accolades as a sophomore where he provided solid secondary scoring support to help the Storm capture the OHL playoff championship. A native of Enniskillen, Ont., Hillis’ experience also counts a pair of appearances with Team Canada internationally as he competed at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as well as the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship. A third-round selection from the 2018 NHL Draft, Hillis competed on loan in the pro ranks this past season, making 18 appearances with the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

C'est un but que Cameron Hillis n'oubliera pas de sitôt! C'est son premier chez les professionnels! That's a goal Cameron Hillis won't forget anytime soon! It's his first at the pro level. #gorocket pic.twitter.com/2LjHbcydXK — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 24, 2021

Jan Mysak

A first-round selection from the 2019 CHL Import Draft, the Czech-born centre joined the Bulldogs after competing with his countrymen at the 2020 World Juniors. Arriving in Hamilton, Mysak had little difficulty adapting to the North American game where through 22 appearances with the Bulldogs he produced north of a point-per-game in registering 15 goals and 10 assists. With the OHL unable to Return to Play the following season, the speedy scorer ultimately split time in the pro ranks, beginning with an 11-game showing with HC Litvinov of the top professional Czech league before later seeing 22 appearances with the Canadiens’ top minor-league affiliate. The 2002-born forward also returned to the international spotlight as part of the 2021 World Juniors where he captained the Czech Republic squad and was recognized as one of its top players after finishing second in team scoring with three points in five games. Selected 48th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft, the two sides agreed to an entry-level contract in April.