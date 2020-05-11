CHL Leaders: WHL champion Wilson stars under the TV spotlight

Klarc Wilson went from the hockey rink to the silver screen.

His time in the Western Hockey League counted 328 career contests with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Prince George Cougars – featuring an Ed Chynoweth Cup championship with his hometown Oil Kings in 2012. Wilson then tried his hand at the pro ranks, skating 45 games in the ECHL before beginning a new career path.

Returning home, Wilson attended the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology where he earned a diploma in radio and television.

That educational background propelled Wilson into a career in acting where today his on-screen resume includes appearances in hits like The Flash, A Million Little Things, and The Crossing.

“It got to a point where I had to ask myself what other things I enjoy in life,” recalled Wilson as part of the CHL Leaders segment of Junior Hockey Magazine. “I will always love hockey but it just got to a point where I wanted to try different things in life. I am lucky to have played five years in the WHL as it opened up a lot of doors and was just an amazing experience.

“Anyone who knows me would know that I love movies and TV, and I have always had that outgoing personality, even in the dressing room in hockey. Going all the way back to elementary school, I was always that outgoing kid, so it was suggested I try acting.”

It’s an opportunity that became possible given Wilson’s time in the WHL that granted him access to the league’s invaluable education package.

“The program I took at NAIT was only two years, but at the end of the day, I went to school and have my education,” Wilson said. “I was able to do that because the WHL offers a great scholarship program.”