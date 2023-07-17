CHL Import Draft pick Samuel Drancak signs with Rebels

Red Deer, Alta. – The Red Deer Rebels announced Monday that forward Samuel Drancak has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

The 17-year-old was selected by the Rebels with the 54th-overall selection at the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier this month.

Drancak played the 2022-23 season with HC Motor České Budějovice in the Czech U17 league and was the league’s second leading scorer with 65 points in 34 games. He played nine games at the U20 level, racking up 12 points, and suited up for two games with HC Motor České Budějovice in the Czech professional league.

A native of Strakonice, Czechia, played at last year’s World U17 Hockey Challenge in Langley, BC.