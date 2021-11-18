CHL announces 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Schedule and Ticket Information

The Canadian Hockey League announced Thursday the full schedule and start times for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia to be held in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The host Saint John Sea Dogs will open tournament action Saturday, June 4 against the OHL playoff champions. Round-robin play then culminates June 9 before an if necessary tie-breaker held the following day. The semi-final will then take place Saturday, June 11 and the Championship Final two nights later on Monday, June 13.

All game times are set for 7 p.m. Eastern, save for Game 2 of the Round Robin between the QMJHL and WHL playoff champions on Sunday, June 5 set for 4 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, all games from the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will be broadcasted nationally on TSN and RDS.

2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia schedule:

Sat., June 4 – Round Robin Game 1 – OHL at SNB – 7 pm ET

Sun., June 5 – Round Robin Game 2 – QMJHL at WHL – 4 pm ET

Mon., June 6 – Round Robin Game 3 – SNB at WHL – 7 pm ET

Tues, June 7 – Round Robin Game 4 – QMJHL at OHL – 7 pm ET

Wed., June 8 – Round Robin Game 5 – WHL at OHL – 7 pm ET

Thurs., June 9 – Round Robin Game 6 – SNB at QMJHL – 7 pm ET

Fri., June 10 – Tie-Breaker (If Nec.) – 7 pm ET

Sat., June 11 – Semi-Final – 7 pm ET

Mon., June 13 – Championship Final – 7 pm ET

Beginning December 6, tickets to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will be available to the general public online at chlmemorialcup.ca. Full tournament ticket packages counting all eight games plus an if necessary tie-breaker game will be available in two tiers priced at $390 and $460 plus applicable taxes and fees. Additionally, beginning November 26, a limited pre-sale opportunity will be available to subscribers of the Saint John Sea Dogs Insider. Visit sjseadogs.com to subscribe and ensure your seat to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

The Memorial Cup presented by Kia was last held in 2019 in Halifax, N.S., featuring the host Halifax Mooseheads in addition to the three Member League playoff champions in the Guelph Storm, Prince Albert Raiders, and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The Huskies defeated the Mooseheads 4-2 in the Championship Final to claim their first-ever Memorial Cup.

For more information on the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, visit chlmemorialcup.ca.